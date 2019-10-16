Лисиця та бабак у китайських горах: обрали найкраще фото дикої природи 2019 року

View this post on Instagram

Yongqing Bao is Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019. Congratulations, Yongqing! Selected by our judges from over 48,000 entries, Yongqing’s powerful winning picture frames nature’s ultimate challenge – its battle for survival. Combining humour and horror, the image captures an unforgettable and unique moment between a Tibetan fox and a marmot, the thread of energy between their raised paws holding them in perpetual balance. Yongqing’s image will take centre stage in the #WPY55 exhibition at the @natural_history_museum, London, where the full collection of 100 winning images will be showcased in our exquisite lightboxes. It opens this Friday 18 October. Book online via the link in our bio to guarantee entry. Are you a professional or budding photographer? The next competition, #WPY56, opens for entries from photographers of all ages and abilities next week on Monday 21 October. #WPY #WPYawards #WildlifePhotographerOfTheYear #NaturePhotography #WildlifePhotography #Wildlife #Photography #NaturalHistoryMuseum #NaturalHistoryMuseumLondon #PhotographyCompetition #WildAnimals #Animals #Mammals #Marmot #Fox #TibetanFox #Foxes #Exhibition #Instanature #NaturalHistory #Photographer #NaturePhotos #PhotoOfTheDay