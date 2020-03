Українська фехтувальниця Ольга Харлан стала прототипом ляльки Барбі

View this post on Instagram

#Repost from @miss_lira I am proud to announce that I have been awarded a one-of-a-kind Lira Barbie doll, as part of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary Shero campaign celebrating role models who inspire young girls to be all they can be. I am the very first African to be bestowed with this honour and I’m simply thrilled to be honoured in this way. #barbie60 #YouCanBeAnything #MoreRoleModels